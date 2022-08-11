Insurer M&G posts 44% drop in H1 operating profit

M&G plc logo is seen on a smartphone in front of displayed same logo in this illustration taken, December 1, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON, Aug 11 (Reuters) - M&G (MNG.L) posted a 44% fall in operating profit to 182 million pounds in the first half due to market conditions, the British life insurer and asset manager said on Thursday, though the profit numbers beat expectations.

Adjusted operating profit was forecast at 144 million pounds, according to a company-supplied consensus poll.

Insurers and asset managers have faced hits to their investment income and assets under management as a result of market shocks this year, while high inflation is encouraging potential customers to economise.

M&G's assets under management and administration dropped 6% in the first half to 349 billion pounds, but again this was above forecasts of 340 billion pounds.

"The current macro-economic environment is creating uncertainty in the markets in which we operate," Chief Executive John Foley said in a statement, describing M&G's performance as "resilient".

M&G, which split off from Prudential (PRU.L) in 2019, said capital generation of 433 million pounds, up 40% on the same period last year, represented a "solid start" to reaching its new operating capital generation target of 2.5 billion pounds by the end of 2024.

M&G said it would pay an interim dividend of 6.2 pence per share.

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn, editing by Sinead Cruise

