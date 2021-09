An Intuit office is shown in San Diego, California August 21, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Sept 13 (Reuters) - Intuit Inc (INTU.O), known for its small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing softwares, said on Monday it would buy email marketing company Mailchimp for about $12 billion in a cash-and-stock deal.

Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur

