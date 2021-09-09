Skip to main content

Business

Investors hit pause as GameStop goes quiet on reorg

2 minute read

A man walks in front of a GameStop store in the Jackson Heights neighborhood of New York City, New York, U.S. January 27, 2021. Picture taken January 27, 2021. REUTERS/Nick Zieminski/File Photo

Sept 9 (Reuters) - Video game retailer GameStop Corp (GME.N) tumbled 8% in early trading on Thursday as the company's silence on its turnaround plan left its army of small-time investors questioning the meteoric rise in its share price this year.

Although the company posted a 25% jump in quarterly profit late on Wednesday, executives failed to lay out fresh details about how it will refashion itself into a gaming and entertainment retailer. read more

Shares fell 7.6% to $183.70 in premarket, still far below the $482.95 that some investors paid in January, but well above the $18 they traded at in December.

Thursday's drop was also subdued compared with the 30% move in its shares after each of its previous two earnings reports. read more

"When this meme trade ends (if ever) this will likely be a steep, ugly fall," Jake Dollarhide, chief executive officer at Longbow Asset Management, said in a LinkedIn post.

"Revenues are now half of what they were in 2018 when this was a profitable $14 stock before gaming went totally to the cloud."

The company earlier this year was at the center of a battle between small-time traders and Wall Street hedge funds who had bet that shares would fall. It has since raised more than $1 billion in new equity, partly to fuel its reorganization plans.

Investors had been looking for more details on efforts by chairman and top shareholder Ryan Cohen to focus on e-commerce, while also trying to rejuvenate the physical stores after a year of pandemic-related closures.

Net sales in the second quarter jumped to $1.18 billion, but the company also posted a bigger-than-expected adjusted loss of 76 cents per share.

Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani and Medha Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 10:05 AM UTC

Analysis: Investors betting on 'stable' choice of Powell renomination at Fed

A potential renomination of Jerome Powell at the helm of the U.S. Federal Reserve would provide a needed sense of stability as the central bank prepares to pull back its emergency-level support, investors say, even while some chide the Fed chief for policies they say have pumped excessive liquidity into markets.

Business
How business travel may never be the same again
Business
Stocks extend slide as ECB weighs up taper plan
Business
888 stakes $3 bln to buy William Hill businesses
Business
Investors hit pause as GameStop goes quiet on reorg