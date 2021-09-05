Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Iraq signs $27 bln deal with Total to build four energy projects

BAGHDAD, Sept 5 (Reuters) - France's Total (TTEF.PA) will build four giant energy projects in southern Iraq under a $27 billion deal signed in Baghdad on Sunday, the country's oil minister said.

A Total official speaking at the signing ceremony said the company will start with an initial investment of $10 billion, adding that engineering work will start by the end of the year.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed Writing by Maher Chmaytelli Editing by David Goodman

