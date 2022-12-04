Israel cancels customs duties on South Korean industrial imports















JERUSALEM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Israel's finance minister on Sunday signed an order to eliminate customs duties on agricultural and industrial imports from South Korea, including on cars, as a new free trade agreement between the countries took effect.

Finance Minister Avigdor Lieberman made the change, which will result in the end of a 7% customs duty imposed on South Korean auto imports and a 12% customs duty on air conditioners, after the free trade agreement was ratified in March, according to Israel's Tax Authority.

Israel, it said, will lose as much as 225 million shekels ($66 million) a year in tax revenue as a result of the customs reduction.

($1 = 3.3955 shekels)

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch











