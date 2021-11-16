Israel economy grows at less than expected 2.4% annual rate in Q3

New Israeli Shekel banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 9, 2021. REUTERS/Nir Elias/Illustration

JERUSALEM, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Israel's economy expanded at a slower-than-expected pace in the third quarter, the Central Statistics Bureau said on Tuesday, with exports and investment leading growth as the country continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a preliminary estimate, gross domestic product grew an annualised 2.4% in the July-September quarter from the prior three months, below 6% growth expected in a Reuters poll of economists.

Second-quarter GDP growth was revised to an annual 13.7% from a prior estimate of 16.6%. Israel's economy opened almost fully in March after three lockdowns.

Reporting by Steven Scheer Editing by Ari Rabinovitch

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.