Israel issues 10-year bonds totalling 1.5 billion euros

JERUSALEM, Jan 12 (Reuters) - Israel has issued 1.5 billion euros of 10-year bonds on international markets, the Finance Ministry said on Wednesday.

The bonds carry an interest rate of 0.625%, the lowest ever for an Israeli issuance on foreign markets, the ministry said. That was less than half the rate of the last euro-based bonds issued by Israel in 2019.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch; Editing by Toby Chopra

