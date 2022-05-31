Israeli mall operator Azrieli Q1 profit up on property appreciation

JERUSALEM, May 31 (Reuters) - Azrieli Group (AZRG.TA), one of Israel's largest shopping mall operators, on Tuesday reported a jump in first-quarter profit, citing an appreciation in investment property due to a rise in inflation.

Azrieli said it earned 336 million shekels ($100 million) in the quarter, up from 110 million a year ago.

In the January-March period, net operating income (NOI) rose 51% to 456 million shekels from a year earlier, when the company had granted relief to tenants during the COVID-19 crisis.

Same property NOI increased by about 44%, while funds from operations rose 48% to 337 million shekels.

Azrieli said it invested during the quarter about 320 million shekels in investment property, in the acquisition, development, construction of new properties and the upgrade of preexisting properties.

"In retail we are seeing growth in store revenues and a return to typical Israeli pre-COVID shopping and recreational patterns," said CEO Eyal Henkin.

($1 = 3.3425 shekels)

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

