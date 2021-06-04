Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
ISS asks Extended Stay shareholders to vote for Blackstone and Starwood's new offer

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services has recommended shareholders of Extended Stay America (STAY.O) to vote for Blackstone Group (BX.N) and Starwood Capital's raised takeover offer, the hotel operator said on Friday.

ISS, which previously opposed the $6 billion deal on valuation grounds, has reversed its stance after the private equity firms increased their offer for Extended Stay by $1 per share to $20.50 per share earlier this week. read more

"We are also pleased to note that the transaction is now supported by a number of our large shareholders who had previously expressed concerns," Extended Stay Chairman Doug Geoga said in a statement.

