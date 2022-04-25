ISS backs call for emissions reductions targets at Occidental Petroleum

April 25 (Reuters) - Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended Occidental Petroleum Corp (OXY.N) investors vote in favor of a shareholder proposal calling for the energy company to set and publish emissions reductions targets.

In a report sent by a spokesman on Monday ISS said "investors would benefit from additional information on interim steps the company is taking to meet its long-term net-zero by 2050 target and how it plans to allocate capital in line with that goal."

Reporting by Ross Kerber Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

