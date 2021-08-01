Business
Istanbul retail prices up 1.52% m/m in July -chamber
1 minute read
ISTANBUL, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Retail prices in Turkey's largest city Istanbul rose 1.52% month-on-month in July for an annual increase of 17.38%, the Istanbul Chamber of Commerce (ITO) said on Sunday.
Wholesale prices in the city, home to about a fifth of Turkey's population of 84 million, increased by 3.12% month-on-month in the same period for an annual rise of 27.63%, ITO said.
Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun, editing by Louise Heavens
