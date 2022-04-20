The Italian Sea Group signs partnership for Turkey, Egypt, Azerbaijan

MILAN, April 20 (Reuters) - Luxury yacht group The Italian Sea Group (TISGR.MI) said on Wednesday it had signed a partnership agreement with full-service yacht brokerage company TWW Yachts.

Under the deal, TWW Yachts will represent the Italian group's Admiral and Tecnomar brands in Turkey, Egypt and Azerbaijan.

The partnership "has a strategic importance for our group. Egypt, Turkey and Azerbaijan have untapped potential in luxury yachting," The Italian Sea Group Vice Chairman Giuseppe Taranto said in the statement.

Reporting by Cristina Carlevaro, editing by Giulia Segreti

