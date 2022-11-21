Italy's antitrust fines Edison's unit 3.8 mln euros over unfair practice















MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Italy's antitrust authority said on Monday it had fined a unit of Italy's Edison (EDNn.MI) 3.8 million euros ($3.89 million) for alleged unfair commercial practice.

According to the authority, Edison Energia has been promoting and selling energy and gas supply services to costumers since March 2022 without disclosing in full the economic conditions of the offer, it said in a statement.

($1 = 0.9777 euros)

