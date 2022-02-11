Italy's Banco BPM has no information about potential UniCredit bid - source

A woman walks in front of the Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) bank in downtown Milan, Italy, January 29, 2016. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has not received any information about a possible bid from bigger rival UniCredit (CRDI.MI), a source close to the bank said on Friday.

Shares in Banco BPM climbed on Friday after renewed speculation that larger Italian rival UniCredit CRDI.MI could launch a takeover bid for the lender.

Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro; editing by Agnieszka Flak

