Italy's Banco BPM has no information about potential UniCredit bid - source
MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy's Banco BPM (BAMI.MI) has not received any information about a possible bid from bigger rival UniCredit (CRDI.MI), a source close to the bank said on Friday.
Shares in Banco BPM climbed on Friday after renewed speculation that larger Italian rival UniCredit CRDI.MI could launch a takeover bid for the lender.
