Italy's De Nora confirms earnings guidance after strong 9mth orders















MILAN, Nov 9(Reuters) - Italian electrode maker Industrie De Nora (DNR.MI) on Wednesday confirmed its full-year guidance for core earnings on the back of a record-high level of orders in the first nine months.

The newly-listed group said it expected adjusted EBITDA for this year to be between 185 million and 195 million euros ($196.31 million). It also guided for the revenue in the lower end of the range 880-910 million euros, compared with a previous guidance for sales at around 900 million euros.

The backlog of orders reached the level of 646 million euros between January and September, up 18% compared with end-December.

($1 = 0.9933 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











