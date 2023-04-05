Italy's Design Holding says revenues rose 16% last year















MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - High-end interior design group Design Holding, which last year picked banks for a possible market listing, said on Wednesday its pro-forma revenues rose by 15.7% to 877 million euros ($960 million)in 2022, after the acquisition of Denmark's Designers Company.

Milan-based Design Holding, jointly controlled by private equity firms Carlyle Group and Investindustrial, owns brands such as B&B Italia, Flos and Louis Poulsen.

Design Holding's 2022 core earnings (EBITDA), including a 12 month contribution from Designers Company, rose to 211.8 million euros from 190 million euros a year earlier.

Last year the group hired investment bank Lazard to work on a possible listing, with Bank of America, JPMorgan, UBS and UniCredit acting as global coordinators for an initial public offering (IPO), two sources said.

($1 = 0.9132 euros)

Reporting by Elisa Anzolin Editing by Keith Weir











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.