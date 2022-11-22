Italy's Enel to cut debt with 21 bln euro asset sales















MILAN, Nov 22 (Reuters) - Enel (ENEI.MI) plans asset sales worth 21 billion euros ($21.51 billion) to reduce its net debt and focus its presence in six core countries, Italy's biggest utility said on Tuesday in its 2023-25 strategy update.

The bulk of the asset disposal plan - which will target assets in Peru, Romania and Spain among others - will be rolled out by the end of 2023, the group said in a statement.

The state-controlled group also said it intends to invest a total of around 37 billion euros in the next three years of which 60% in energy generation, customers and services, and 40% to develop its grids.

($1 = 0.9761 euros)

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni











