Italy's Prysmian raises year forecasts after strong nine months















MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Italy's Prysmian (PRY.MI) on Thursday further raised its full-year forecasts for core profits and cash generation after better-than-expected results to Sept. 30, supported by what it called an excellent all round performance.

The world's largest cable maker said its adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) would grow this year to 1.425-1.475 billion euros ($1.42-$1.47 billion), versus a previous forecast of 1.3-1.4 billion euros.

The results confirm Prysmian's ability to tap into the drivers of energy transition and digitalisation, even in an uncertain economic and market scenario, Chief Executive Valerio Battista said in a statement.

Milan-listed shares in Prysmian rose by as much as 4% after the results were published. By 1240 GMT they were up 2%.

Cash flow generation is now seen at 450-500 million euros this year, versus a previous guidance of 400-460 million euros.

The forecasts assume that global supply chains will remain under pressure in the coming months, but without any further tensions and extreme dynamics in prices of production factors, the company said.

In the January-September period, Prysmian's adjusted EBITDA rose by 56% to 1.131 billion euros, beating a company-provided consensus forecast of 1.067 billion euros.

($1 = 1.0053 euros)

Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari, editing by Alvise Armellini and Keith Weir











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.