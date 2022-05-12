Itau denies talks to sell stake in XP to Charles Schwab
May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) on Thursday denied it was in talks with Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) to sell a stake in broker XP Inc (XP.O)to the U.S. discount brokerage.
Itau's remarks came after newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier in the day that Schwab was considering such a deal followingthe Brazilian bank's purchase of an 11.36% stake in XP two weeks ago. read more
The report, citing sources, said the U.S.-based company would be one of those interested in the transaction. Nasdaq-traded shares of XP soared after the report.
"Itau Unibanco denies it is in contact with Charles Schwab," the lender said in a statement through its press office.
Schwab said it would not comment "on rumors or speculation."
XP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
