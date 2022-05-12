Itau denies talks to sell stake in XP to Charles Schwab

A man is reflected in an Itau branch window in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil April 29, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

May 12 (Reuters) - Brazilian lender Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB4.SA) on Thursday denied it was in talks with Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW.N) to sell a stake in broker XP Inc (XP.O)to the U.S. discount brokerage.

Itau's remarks came after newspaper Valor Economico reported earlier in the day that Schwab was considering such a deal followingthe Brazilian bank's purchase of an 11.36% stake in XP two weeks ago. read more

The report, citing sources, said the U.S.-based company would be one of those interested in the transaction. Nasdaq-traded shares of XP soared after the report.

"Itau Unibanco denies it is in contact with Charles Schwab," the lender said in a statement through its press office.

Schwab said it would not comment "on rumors or speculation."

XP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Reporting by Carolina Pulice in Mexico City and Gabriel Araujo in Sao Paulo; Additional reporting by Mehnaz Yasmin in Bangalore Editing by Chris Reese, Leslie Adler and Bernard Orr

