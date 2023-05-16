James Hardie forecasts higher first-quarter profit















May 16 (Reuters) - James Hardie Industries (JHX.AX) forecast a higher profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2024 on Tuesday after posting a 2% drop in annual profit.

The Dublin-based firm said it expected to report adjusted net income in the range of $145 million to $165 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

That compares with a profit $154.3 million in the year-earlier period and consensus estimate of $137 million, according to UBS.

Reporting by Echha Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu











