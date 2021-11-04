Business
Japan asks U.S. to abolish extra tariff on steel, aluminium imports - Kyodo
TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Japan's trade minister has asked the United States to abolish extra tariffs on steel and aluminium imports from Japan, making the request in a meeting with Washington's trade representative, Kyodo News reported.
(This story was corrected to remove reference to Thailand representative)
Reporting by Aaron Sheldrick Editing by Jacqueline Wong
