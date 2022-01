Japan's Canon eyes shutting China camera factory

A gymnast performs in front of the Canon brand logo at the Canon stall during the CP+ camera and photo trade fair in Yokohama, Japan, February 25, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Japan's Canon Inc (7751.T) said on Friday it was considering shutting a factory in Zhuhai, southern China, which mainly makes compact digital cameras amid a shrinking market for such devices.

A company spokesperson declined to give details of employee numbers and production levels at the plant.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Sam Nussey and Brenda Goh Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.