Japan's Eneos to withdraw from Myanmar gas field project -Nikkei
TOKYO, March 25 (Reuters) - Japanese energy company Eneos Holdings (5020.T) is planning to withdraw from a natural gas mining project in Myanmar amid ongoing criticism that the project is funding the country's military junta, the Nikkei reported on Friday.
The project was initially supported by the Japanese government but was facing operational difficulties after conglomerate Mitsubishi Corp (8058.T) announced its withdrawal in February, the report said.
Reporting by Sakura Murakami; Editing by Jacqueline Wong
