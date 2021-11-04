Japan's Fujifilm jumps in Tokyo trading after company releases results early

Fujifilm's company logo (top) is seen at its exhibition hall nearby the headquarters of Fujifilm Holdings Corp in Tokyo, Japan June 12, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Shares in Fujifilm Holdings Corp (4901.T) surged in early Tokyo trading on Thursday after the camera and drug maker released half-year earnings ahead of schedule, revealing a jump in sales and profit.

Fujifilm shares surged as much as 4.8% versus a 1% advance on the benchmark Nikkei index.

The company, which was scheduled to release the results after market close at 3 p.m. (0600 GMT) in Tokyo, said it had inadvertently sent them to some overseas institutional investors early. That prompted Fujifilm to publish the results in Japan at 9:05 am.

The company is investigating the matter, a spokesperson said.

For the half-year, Fujifilm's sales rose 21% to 1.21 trillion yen ($10.60 billion), while operating profit jumped 91% to 107.9 billion yen. The company raised full-year forecasts for both.

Traditionally known for photography and office equipment, Fujifilm is undergoing a three-year, $11 billion investment plan to cement healthcare as its biggest centre of revenue and profit. read more

($1 = 114.1600 yen)

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

