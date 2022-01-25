Skip to main content
Japan's inflation driven by energy, commodity costs, says PM Kishida

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida speaks before the media at his official residence as an extraordinary Diet session was closed, in Tokyo, Japan December 21, 2021. Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

TOKYO, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday recent price rises in the country were driven largely by rising energy and global commodity costs.

"It's desirable to create an environment in which companies can pass on rising costs, raise wages, so that increasing consumption spurs economic growth and inflation," Kishida told parliament.

Reporting by Leika Kihara; Editing by Kim Coghill

