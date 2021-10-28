Japan's Takeda half-year profit climbs, announces share buyback

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co's logo is seen at its new headquarters in Tokyo, Japan, July 2, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Japan's Takeda Pharmaceutical Co (4502.T) said on Thursday that its half-year profit rose 61% as the drugmaker tries to wring synergies out of its acquisition of Shire Plc.

Operating profit was 346 billion yen ($3.05 billion) in the six months through Sept. 30, the drugmaker said, compared with 215.6 billion yen a year earlier.

Takeda reiterated its full-year operating profit forecast at 488 billion yen. That compares with a consensus forecast of 509.2 billion yen, according to a Refinitiv poll of 13 analysts.

The company also said it would buy back up to 2.23% of shares worth 100 billion yen.

($1 = 113.5700 yen)

Reporting by Rocky Swift; Editing by Himani Sarkar

