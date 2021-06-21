Business
Japan's Toshiba promises to improve corporate governance
TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) promised on Monday to drastically improve corporate governance after an independent report said management colluded with government officials to pressure foreign shareholders before a key vote on board appointments last year.
Toshiba made the pledge in a statement released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, saying it accepted the points made in the report.
