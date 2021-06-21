Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Japan's Toshiba promises to improve corporate governance

1 minute read

The logo of Toshiba is seen as a shareholder arrives at an extraordinary shareholders meeting in Chiba, Japan, March 30, 2017. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo

TOKYO, June 21 (Reuters) - Japan's Toshiba Corp (6502.T) promised on Monday to drastically improve corporate governance after an independent report said management colluded with government officials to pressure foreign shareholders before a key vote on board appointments last year.

Toshiba made the pledge in a statement released through the Tokyo Stock Exchange, saying it accepted the points made in the report.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 8:55 AM UTCBitcoin slumps in wake of China crackdown

Bitcoin tumbled as much as 9% on Monday as recent volatility in the cryptocurrency market showed no signs of dampening down, with market players citing thin liquidity and China's expanding crackdown on bitcoin mining.

BusinessTesco old boys square up in U.S. bid for Morrisons
BusinessAsian stocks drop as Fed shift reverberates; Treasury yields slide
BusinessGerman union calls for Amazon workers to strike on ‘Prime Day’
BusinessGlobal banks in Hong Kong push to get staff back to office