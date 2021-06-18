Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
JPMmorgan, Citibank, six others cleared for next bond sale - EU Commission source

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

BRUSSELS, June 18 (Reuters) - Nomura, Unicredit (CRDI.MI), Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), JPMorgan (JPM.N), Citibank (C.N), Barclays (BARC.L), Bank of America (BAC.N) and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) can take part in the next syndicated debt sale backing the European Commission's up to 800-billion-euro ($950.7 billion) COVID-19 recovery fund, a Commission source said on Friday.

The EU executive is still assessing the other two banks banned from bond sale, the source said.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee in Brussels and Yoruk Bahcelli in London; editing by Louise Heavens

