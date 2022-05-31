JPMorgan appoints Thomas Cassin as vice chair of debt capital markets unit

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo

May 31 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase and Co (JPM.N) has named Thomas Cassin as vice chair of global debt capital markets for the bank's investment banking unit, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

Cassin, a four-decade veteran at the bank, will work on acquisition and strategic financing opportunities in his new role and will help expand the bank's financing footprint, the memo said.

Insiders Marc Baigneres and John Servidea will become co-heads of investment grade finance in New York, according to the memo.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath

