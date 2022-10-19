JPMorgan names Qian as Southeast Asia equity capital markets chief















SINGAPORE, Oct 19 (Reuters) - JPMorgan has appointed Sophie Qian as the head of its Equity Capital Markets (ECM) team for Southeast Asia, according to a memo seen by Reuters and confirmed by the U.S. bank.

Qian, who has been with JPM for nine years, will relocate to Singapore from New York later this year. The Southeast Asia ECM team will report to Qian with immediate effect, the memo said.

The banker joined JPMorgan's U.S. ECM team last year, where she focused on U.S./Asia cross border deals and SPACs. Qian first joined JPMorgan in Hong Kong in its China corporate finance team.

She will report to Peihao Huang and Sunil Dhupelia, JPMorgan's co-heads of ECM for Asia exJapan.

Earlier this year, Novan Amirudin, who used to head JPMorgan's Southeast Asia ECM team and was also its Malaysia investment banking chief, resigned to become the co-CEO of Malaysian bank CIMB's group wholesale banking business.

