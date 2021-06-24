Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

JPMorgan unit buys stake in sports data provider Kraft Analytics

1 minute read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

June 24 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's (JPM.N) asset and wealth management division has taken a stake in Kraft Analytics Group (KAGR), the sports-focused data analytics firm said on Thursday.

New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft's KAGR has clients that include the National Football League, teams across major American sports leagues as well as college athletic programs.

Through the deal, J.P. Morgan Asset & Wealth Management is looking to leverage the huge data flowing in from ticketing sales and legal sports betting to better cater to its clients.

"Sports ownership is capital intensive, and specialized analytics are essential to the deal-making process," the unit's Chief Executive Officer Mary Callahan Erdoes said.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru, Additional reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 12:44 PM UTCU.S. weekly jobless claims fall; first quarter GDP unrevised at 6.4%

Fewer Americans filed new claims for unemployment benefits last week as the labor market recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic gains traction amid a reopening economy, but a dearth of willing workers could hinder faster job growth in the near term.

BusinessAnalysis: Fed's mixed messages on inflation unsettle investors
BusinessU.S. bans imports of solar panel material from Chinese company
BusinessNasdaq set for record open as jobs recovery gains traction
BusinessBiden to meet with bipartisan senators to discuss infrastructure plan