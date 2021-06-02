Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
JPMorgan's asset, wealth management division exploring acquisitions -executive

A sign of JP Morgan Chase Bank is seen in front of their headquarters tower in Manhattan, New York, U.S., November 13, 2017. REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) head of asset and wealth management Mary Callahan Erdoes said on Wednesday her division of the bank is looking into possible opportunities for add-on acquisitions.

"I wouldn't assume we haven't done anything," Erdoes said when asked why her unit has not announced an acquisition deal. "You've got to kiss a lot of frogs ... (to know) what's out there."

Erdoes, whose division manages institutional client investments and private banking, said there has been a significant increase in deal activity across the industry. While JPMorgan has looked at a number of possible deals, the bar for an acquisition is high, she said.

"I don’t think it’s a good idea to be sitting still," Erdoes said at a virtual conference hosted by Deutsche Bank AG.

In the wide-ranging discussion, Erdoes also said lending at the private bank has risen 17% so far this year from 2020.

