JPMorgan's Dimon says consumer loan growth may take 6-9 months to return to normal

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase, takes part in a panel discussion about investing in Detroit during a panel discussion at the Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts, U.S., April 11, 2018. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

NEW YORK, Jan 11 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon said in a television interview on Tuesday that it could take six to nine months for consumer loan growth to return to normal.

Dimon, speaking an interview with Fox Business, said the economy is strong and can cope with interest rates rising 1%.

"Loan growth on the business side will probably return to normal," Dimon said. "On the consumer side, it will return to normal it just may take another six to nine months."

Reporting by David Henry and Matt Scuffham in New York, and Louise Heavens

