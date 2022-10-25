JPMorgan's Dimon says world politics more concerning than possible U.S. recession

JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon delivers a speech during the inauguration of the new French headquarters of JP Morgan bank in Paris, France June 29, 2021. Michel Euler/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that the geopolitics of the world today are more concerning than a possibility of a recession in the United States.

Speaking at a conference in Riyadh, Dimon said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, geopolitics between the United States and China and more broadly the Western world's relationships were more worrisome than a potential recession at home.

Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

