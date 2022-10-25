JPMorgan's Dimon says world politics more concerning than possible U.S. recession

RIYADH, Oct 25 (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co's Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Tuesday that the geopolitics of the world today are more concerning than a possibility of a recession in the United States.
Speaking at a conference in Riyadh, Dimon said the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, geopolitics between the United States and China and more broadly the Western world's relationships were more worrisome than a potential recession at home.
Reporting by Yousef Saba; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Louise Heavens
