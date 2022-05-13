1 minute read
Judge OKs $16 mln fine against Kraft, Mondelez to settle CFTC complaint, agency says
May 13 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Friday ordered food consumer companies Kraft Heinz(KHC.O) and Mondelez International(MDLZ.O) pay a $16 million fine as part of a settlement with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission, the agency said.
The CFTC said in 2015 it had filed a complaint against the companies alleging manipulation and attempted manipulation of the prices of cash wheat and wheat futures.
Reporting by Tyler Clifford
