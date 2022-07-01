Julius Baer settles Lithuanian-linked case for 105 mln eur
ZURICH, July 1 (Reuters) - Julius Baer (BAER.S) has settled a case filed to a Geneva court in relation a Lithuanian corporation for 105 million euros ($109.79 million), the Swiss wealth manager said on Friday.
"(The claim) related to the alleged use of the financial system for the embezzlement of assets at a Lithuanian corporation by two of its executives – matters dating back more than ten years," Julius Baer said in a statement.
"Julius Baer will cover approximately half of the settlement of EUR 105 million with existing provisions. The remainder will be charged against the 2022 first half-year financial results."
($1 = 0.9564 euros)
