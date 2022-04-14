Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust to close on worsening world outlook

LONDON, April 14 (Reuters) - The board of Jupiter Emerging & Frontier Income Trust intends to put forward formal proposals to shareholders to wind up the company, it said on Thursday, after highlighting a worsening international outlook.

The board reviewed a number of proposals for rollover vehicle candidates and concluded not to offer a rollover option, the company said in a statement.

The investment trust said on March 8 that the board had decided to propose voluntary liquidation, alongside the possibility of rolling over its assets into another investment vehicle.

It said at the time that it was conscious of the small size of the company and the risk of more redemptions given a worsening international outlook, including Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The investment trust launched in 2017 and has assets totalling 60 million pounds ($78.82 million), according to Trustnet.

It said on March 3 that its exposure to Russia-listed securities was down to 0.4% of net asset value after it sold some assets amid sanctions against Moscow and a fall in the price of those holdings.

($1 = 0.7612 pounds)

Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Sujata Rao

