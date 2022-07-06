1 minute read
Just Eat Takeaway teams up with Amazon in U.S.
July 6 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway (TKWY.AS) and Amazon (AMZN.O) have partnered to give Amazon Prime members access to free deliveries in the Anglo-Dutch meal ordering company's U.S. unit Grubhub app.
Under the agreement, which automatically renews each year unless terminated by one the parties, Amazon will receive warrants over 2% of Grubhub's fully-diluted common equity.
Reporting by Elena Vardon, Editing by Louise Heavens
