Just Eat Takeaway teams up with Amazon in U.S.

A Just Eat delivery man rides his bicycle in Nice amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in France, February 16, 2021. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

July 6 (Reuters) - Just Eat Takeaway (TKWY.AS) and Amazon (AMZN.O) have partnered to give Amazon Prime members access to free deliveries in the Anglo-Dutch meal ordering company's U.S. unit Grubhub app.

Under the agreement, which automatically renews each year unless terminated by one the parties, Amazon will receive warrants over 2% of Grubhub's fully-diluted common equity.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Elena Vardon, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.