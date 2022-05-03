Kazakhstan's current account swings into surplus in Q1

May 3 (Reuters) - Kazakhstan's current account posted a surplus of $2.2 billion in the first quarter, compared with a $1.6 billion deficit a year earlier, the Central Asian nation's central bank said on Tuesday, citing preliminary data.

The value of Kazakhstan's oil exports has surged this year on higher crude prices.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; Editing by Andrew Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.