Kenya's Centum Investment H1 pretax profit rises to $1.83 mln

NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's Centum Investment (CTUM.NR) said on Tuesday its first half pretax profit rose to 224 million shillings ($1.83 million)in the first half to end-September from 12.5 million shillings in the same period a year ago.

It said in a statement its investment and other income fell to 713.4 million shillings from 987 million shillings, while operating and administrative costs dropped to 254.7 million shillings from 328.2 million shillings.

($1 = 122.3500 Kenyan shillings)

Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman











