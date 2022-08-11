1 minute read
Keppel, unit to jointly invest in German offshore wind farm
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel (KPLM.SI) said on Friday it would invest 305 million euros ($314.7 million) with its unit for a 50.01% stake in a special purpose vehicle that owns 50% of Borkum Riffgrund 2, an offshore wind farm in Germany.
($1 = 0.9693 euros)
