Keppel, unit to jointly invest in German offshore wind farm

1 minute read

A view of a Keppel Corporation shipyard in Singapore January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

Aug 12 (Reuters) - Singaporean conglomerate Keppel (KPLM.SI) said on Friday it would invest 305 million euros ($314.7 million) with its unit for a 50.01% stake in a special purpose vehicle that owns 50% of Borkum Riffgrund 2, an offshore wind farm in Germany.

($1 = 0.9693 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.