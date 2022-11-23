Kering confirms departure of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele















PARIS, Nov 23 (Reuters) - French luxury goods company Kering (PRTP.PA) confirmed on Wednesday the departure of Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele.

"There are times when paths part ways because of the different perspectives each one of us may have. Today an extraordinary journey ends for me, lasting more than twenty years, within a company to which I have tirelessly dedicated all my love and creative passion," said Michele in a statement.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta











