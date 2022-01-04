KFC to launch Beyond Meat fried 'chicken' across United States

A Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC) logo is pictured in North Miami Beach, Florida, U.S. April 6, 2017. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri/File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Yum Brands Inc's (YUM.N) KFC restaurants will start selling plant-based fried "chicken" from Beyond Meat Inc across the United States on Jan. 10 for a limited time, KFC said on Tuesday.

Beyond shares rose more than 7% in after-market trading. KFC, Yum's biggest brand, had nearly 4,000 restaurants in the United States at the end of 2020, according to a regulatory filing.

KFC started testing Beyond's plant-based chicken in August 2019 in Atlanta and expanded to more areas the following year.

In February 2021, Yum and Beyond announced a global partnership to create plant-based menu items for Yum's KFC, Taco Bell and Pizza Hut over "the next several years."

Major fast-food chains have been vying for partnerships with faux meat makers as they add vegan and vegetarian menu options. Beyond rival Impossible Foods Inc is working with Burger King, a unit of Restaurant Brands International Inc (QSR.TO).

Prices for the Beyond Fried Chicken at KFC will start at $6.99 in most places but will vary by location.

Reporting by Hilary Russ; Editing by Richard Pullin and Karishma Singh

