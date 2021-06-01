Kinder Morgan to buy Stagecoach Gas Services for $1.23 bln

The headquarters of U.S. energy exporter and pipeline operator Kinder Morgan Inc. is seen in Houston, Texas, U.S. September 27, 2020. REUTERS/Gary McWilliams/File Photo

Kinder Morgan Inc (KMI.N) said on Tuesday it has agreed to buy Stagecoach Gas Services LLC for $1.23 billion as the pipeline operator looks to expand into the northeast U.S. market.

Stagecoach is a natural gas pipeline and storage joint venture between Consolidated Edison Inc (ED.N) and Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP.N).

The deal, expected to close in the third quarter, will give Kinder access to Stagecoach's four natural gas storage facilities and three pipelines serving the northeast market. (https://refini.tv/34DcQvK)

Stagecoach has 185 miles of natural gas pipelines with multiple interconnects to major interstate natural gas pipelines, including Kinder Morgan's unit Tennessee Gas Pipeline.

Kinder Morgan said it expects the deal to be immediately accretive to its shareholders.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.