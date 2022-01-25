Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home
Business

Kingfisher starts third tranche of 300 mln stg share buyback

1 minute read

A customer enters a Castorama improvement store, operated by Kingfisher in Ezanville near Paris, France March 21, 2019. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - British home improvement retailer Kingfisher (KGF.L) said on Tuesday it will start a third 75 million pound ($101 million)tranche of its share repurchase programme.

Last September the group, which owns B&Q and Screwfix in the United Kingdom and Castorama and Brico Depot in France and other markets, committed to purchase 300 million pounds of its shares for cancellation.

($1 = 0.7421 pounds)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters