Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Private equity giant KKR & Co (KKR.N), along with the family office of former Goldman Sachs (GS.N) partner Stephen Hendel, has bought Kobalt Capital's music rights portfolio in a $1.1 billion deal, the companies said on Tuesday.

Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.

