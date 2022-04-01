KKR, EQT among investors eyeing stake in Germany's Stratec -sources

Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid//File Photo

LONDON, April 1 (Reuters) - Financial investors including KKR (KKR.N) and EQT (EQTAB.ST) are considering offers for a stake in listed German laboratory supplier Stratec (SBSG.DE), sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Permira (PERM.UL) and CVC are also interested in a 40.55% stake held by company founder Hermann Leistner and his family.

Considerations are at an early stage, but a deal could trigger a takeover bid to all shareholders. It is not yet clear whether the offers are individual or potentially joint bids.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

JP Morgan is advising Stratec, according to a source familiar with the situation.

KKR, EQT, Permira, Stratec and JP Morgan declined to comment. CVC did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Stratec shares listed in Germany’s small-cap SDAX index rose more than 17% on Friday morning, driven by the takeover speculation.

The company is valued at 1.23 billion euros ($1.36 billion) on the stock exchange.

The biomedical technology firm benefited from demand for laboratory products during the coronavirus pandemic.

It employs about 1,400 people and produces machinery to automate in-vitro testing in laboratories, including for for coronavirus.

Its earnings for the first nine months of 2021 rose 61% to 58 million euros.

In the current financial year, the Birkenfeld-based company expects earnings to decline due to rising costs related to raw materials and transportation.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Emma-Victoria Farr in London, additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi in Duesseldorf, editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.