CyrusOne to go private in $15 bln deal with KKR, Global Infrastructure Partners

Trading information for KKR & Co is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., August 23, 2018. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo

Nov 15 (Reuters) - U.S. data center operator CyrusOne Inc (CONE.O) said on Monday it would be bought by KKR & Co Inc (KKR.N) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) in a deal valued at about $15 billion, including debt.

The buyout is the latest deal in the data-center space, with Blackstone (BX.N) purchasing QTS Realty Trust Inc for $10 billion in June. read more .

KKR and GIP will pay $90.50 in cash for each CyrusOne share, which represents a 5.9% premium to the company's closing price on Friday.

Reuters had reported in September that Dallas-based CyrusOne was working with investment bank Morgan Stanley (MS.N) to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale. read more

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter of 2022, CyrusOne said.

Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.