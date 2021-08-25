Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Skip to main content

Business

Klarna transactions value jumps as U.S. growth gives boost

1 minute read

A smartphone displays a Klarna logo in this illustration taken January 6, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

STOCKHOLM, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Swedish "buy now, pay later" company Klarna on Wednesday reported a jump in transactions using its platform for the April-June quarter as it reached 20 million users in the United States.

The company, which is expected to make a stock market debut this year or next year, in June raised $639 million from a group of investors, lifting its valuation to about $46 billion. read more

Klarna's gross merchandise volume (GMV) - the value of transactions made using its payment platform - grew to over $20 billion for the second quarter from $12 billion a year ago.

The firm, which allows shoppers to buy online through its merchant partners and settle their dues in instalments, said it saw growth in all its key markets.

Klarna, which has over 90 million global active users and processes 2 million transactions a day, competes with Affirm and Afterpay (APT.AX).

Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; editing by Niklas Pollard

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Business

Business · 7:19 AM UTC

S.Korea parliament committee votes to curb Google, Apple commission dominance

A South Korean parliamentary committee voted early on Wednesday to recommend amending a law, a key step toward banning Google and Apple from forcibly charging software developers commissions on in-app purchases, the first such curb by a major economy.

Business
Global corporate profits to fall 8% in Q3 after record Q2 - data
Business
Stocks hold gains on easing Fed taper worries as Powell speech awaited
Business
EY fined 3.5 mln stg for failings in Stagecoach audit
Business
Morrisons set to enter FTSE 100 as M&A interest boost shares