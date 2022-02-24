Kremlin calls large business for a meeting on Thursday, TASS says

FILE PHOTO -A general view shows residential buildings in front of the Moscow International Business Center, also known as "Moskva-City", in Moscow, Russia, May 22, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

MOSCOW, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Executives representing Russia's largest companies, including from the IT sector, were invited to take part in a meeting in the Kremlin on Thursday, TASS news agency reported, citing sources.

The meeting is set for 1300 GMT, report said, without providing other details. On Thursday, Russia launched an all-out invasion of Ukraine by land, air and sea, the biggest attack by one state against another in Europe since World War Two. read more

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.